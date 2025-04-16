Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi-based global entities ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding have entered into a joint venture to form a dedicated infrastructure platform that will actively drive infrastructure development for private and public-private partnerships. Operating under Modon Holding, Gridora will serve as a strategic platform for collaboration with specialist partners and capital providers, enabling the delivery of large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects.

Leveraging Modon Holding's national, regional and international infrastructure and real estate development expertise, the new entity will accelerate the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally. It will enhance capacity for deployment, streamlining the procurement and implementation of key infrastructure contracts.

Gridora will be structured around two complementary business lines, Infrastructure Projects and Infrastructure Investments, which reflect the project origination and asset management capabilities of its founding partners. This dual-focus model is designed to generate returns, while addressing the transformative shift required to scale infrastructure implementation nationally, regionally and internationally.

By assuming a leadership role in critical delivery processes, Gridora will create value throughout the infrastructure lifecycle - from early-stage planning through to operations - unlocking new opportunities for both fee-based revenues and long-term investment yields. With the combined strength of its three founding partners, Gridora is strategically positioned to foster long-term collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said, "Abu Dhabi's thriving economy and growing population demand world-class infrastructure. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding, Gridora will become a local, regional, and international champion for infrastructure development and drive a step change in delivering strategic projects."

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "As a long-term investor with deep exposure across infrastructure investments, the establishment of Gridora exemplifies our commitment to design and enable transformative development for projects of strategic importance. Our partnership with world class institutions, such as Modon and IHC, aims to unlock further value through this platform, and it is a reflection of our growing confidence to drive innovation and efficiency built for long-term impact for the emirate and beyond." (ANI/WAM)

