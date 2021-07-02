Moscow [Russia], July 2 (ANI): Afghanistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib held talks with Secretary of the Security Council (SCS) of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Friday and discussed the security situation in light of the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Hamdullah Mohib focused on the security situation in Afghanistan in light of the withdrawal of Western military contingents and the escalation of the military and political situation in the north of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Russian Security Council said in a statement reported Sputnik.

Mohib and Patrushev discussed prospects for increasing cooperation on matters of peace, security counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics between two governments, including inter-ministerial consultations, the Office of National Security Council, Afghanistan said in a statement.

NSA Mohib and Patrushev agreed that efforts to spread insecurity in the north threaten the interests of Afghanistan, Russia and Central Asian states.

The two sides also emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire and negotiations to end the conflict and ensure an independent, sovereign and representative Afghanistan, added the release.

The two NSAs reinforced their desire to work jointly with regional counterparts in support of shared security goals.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces. This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

The top US general in Afghanistan, Austin Miller has warned that the worsening violence could lead to a civil war. US officials expect the entire withdrawal of their forces from the country will be completed in less than a week by the July 4 national holiday, New York Times reported.

As deadly clashes in Afghanistan continue to intensify, hundreds of more civilians have taken up arms against the Taliban in support of the government forces in several Afghan provinces. (ANI)

