Faryab [Afghanistan], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least eight terrorists were killed and four others injured as government forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province on Thursday, local army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

The government security forces, according to the official, stormed the hideout of the insurgents in the Sarasiab area of the Qaisar district at around 10:00 a.m. local time, killing eight militants on the spot and injuring four others.

A number of arms and ammunitions were seized during the operation, Rezai added, saying crackdown operations will last until the area is cleared of the insurgents.

Taliban terrorists who are operating in parts of the Faryab province have yet to comment.(ANI/Xinhua )

