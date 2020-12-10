Pyongyang, December 10: North Korea's trade with China hit an all-time low in October due to Pyongyang's border closure with its ally in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, a report revealed on Thursday. Exports and imports between the two countries came to $1.7 million in October, down a whopping 99.4 percent from a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) as saying.

The October reading was the lowest monthly tally and down 92 per cent from the previous month. North Korea's exports to its biggest economic partner plunged 91.5 per cent on-year to $1.4 million, with its imports tumbling 99.9 percent to a mere $300,000. Kim Jong Un Administered With COVID-19 Vaccine From China, High-Ranking North Korean Officials Also Given Shot: Reports.

In the first 10 months of the year, bilateral trade also tanked 76 per cent from a year earlier. North Korea has maintained its tight border closure with China since earlier this year and has claimed to be coronavirus-free. The report said North Korea's border closure is expected to last till January.

