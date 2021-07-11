Kabul [Afghanistan] July 11 (ANI): The Afghan Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed that security forces have regained control over Ali Abad district in Kunduz and Yaftal district in Badakhshan province.

There was a lot of pressure on the terrorist group but they finally handed over the districts, Tolo News reported citing Abdul Matin Qudosi, member of Parwan provincial council.

"We have a great morale and ready to retake other areas," said Mohammad Haikal, Ali Abad district chief.

The official assured that they will not let the terrorist group pose threat to the Ghazi district.

Ghazni police chief Fazel Ahmad Shirzad also expressed that "we will fight against the enemy. We will not allow the enemy to impose oppression on the residents of Ghazni, and on the country".

Meanwhile, the Taliban has regained control over Parwan's Sorkh Parsa and Sheikh Ali districts, Shorabak district in Kandahar and Alishing district in Laghman in the past 24 hours, Tolo News reported citing sources.

In the recent development, Afghan government officials have dismissed as propaganda claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. (ANI)

