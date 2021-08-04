Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday night took part in a civilian protest against Taliban and Pakistan in Kabul amid rising violence in the war-torn country.

He joined civilians as they marched through the streets of Kabul. He chanted Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Taliban. "God is not Pakistan's product," the Afghan vice president said.

"It was such a historic moment to echo the Kabul masses 'Allah o Akbar, death to Talib terrorists & their backer'. Unforgettable moments of emotions & patriotism," Saleh said on Twitter after taking part in the protest.

Saleh, the former director of the National Directorate of Security, has been vocal against Pakistan's support for the Taliban.

An ethnic Tajik, Saleh was a prominent member of the movement which fought the Taliban during the 1990s.

Early this week, Herat residents took to the streets to express support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Lauding the Heratis, Saleh tweeted: "Herat is calling. Tonight Herat is chanting loud & clear "All Akbar". God is great. God isn't a toy in the hands of the Talib terrorists. Herat is roaring. God isn't a Pakistani product. Tonight Heratis are either in the street or out on the rooftops showing support to ANDSF.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

As the Taliban have intensified attacks on civilians and security forces, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of aiding the terrorists.

Despite ample evidence that suggests the contrary, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country was neither "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban. (ANI)

