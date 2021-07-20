New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI): Amid the turmoil in Afghanistan following US troop withdrawal, Afghanistan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai is scheduled to visit India on July 27 and will meet senior political and military leadership, sources said.

The visit comes when Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments earlier have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

Meanwhile, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)