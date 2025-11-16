Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Afghanistan has increased its trade volume via Iran and Central Asian countries as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Pakistan after the diplomatic ties between the two nations deteriorated following the intense border clashes last month, Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce, it stated that the country is using the Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass frequent disruptions at Pakistan's borders and ease political pressures from Islamabad, shifting transit agreements to alternative routes.

An official spokesperson from the Afghan trade ministry also stated that Afghanistan's trade with Iran reached USD 1.626 billion over the past six months, compared to USD 1.108 billion in trade with Pakistan during the same period.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, ministry spokesperson, emphasised that diversifying trade corridors is key to maintaining stable import and export flows, as reported by Tolo News.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) highlighted that reducing transportation costs from Iran and Central Asian countries could significantly boost Afghanistan's regional and global trade.

Jan Agha Nawid, ACCI spokesperson, urged the government to sign long-term agreements with neighbouring countries, adopt preferential tariffs, and lower transit costs to expand trade opportunities.

"We urge the government to sign long-term agreements with neighbouring countries to create more trade opportunities for Afghans. Preferential tariffs and reduced transportation and transit costs can help pave the way for broader trade relations," the ACCI spokesperson said, as quoted by Tolo News.

Following over a month of commercial crossing closures with Pakistan, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, recently stressed the urgency of implementing alternative trade routes to ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods, as reported by Tolo News.

The ties between the two Islamic nations have seen a decline in recent times due to the border issue, particularly on the matter of the Durand Line, the border drawn by the British in the 19th century, which still remains a topic of dispute.

Earlier in October, the two sides were also in the middle of an intense clash along the border region, with Pakistan conducting airstrikes in the Afghan territory, with the Afghan government retaliating by targeting Pakistani checkposts along the border.

A ceasefire was later agreed between the two sides following a round of talks between the two nations, with Qatar and Turkiye as the mediators.

However, the last round of talks held earlier this month in Istanbul had seen a deadlock as both sides accused one another of putting forward "illogical" demands. (ANI)

