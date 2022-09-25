Kabul [Afghanistan], September 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the residents of Helmand Province have requested financial aid to re-build the demolished homes as the Taliban regime and conflicts have resulted in financial difficulties for the people in the country.

The locals of Afghanistan's Helmand province which has been affected by violence for a long time have added to the financial suffering of the Afghans as most of them are not able to reconstruct their homes, TOLOnews reported.

"Twelve family members were killed during a bombardment, and I was the lone survivor. One of my uncles was also martyred," said Fatema, a resident of Sangin District located in Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Condemning the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, another citizen of Helmand Abdul Shakur said, "These walls had crumbled during the bombing. We reconstructed these walls to create the house."

"All of our homes collapsed here," said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nad Ali district said, reported TOLOnews.

However, the local Helmand officials refuted all the claims of residents and said they have started work on re-constructing the demolished homes in the province's war-torn areas with the financial assistance of humanitarian organizations.

Moreover, blasts have also become a new normal in Helmand. Earlier on September 4, three children were killed and three others were injured after a blast took place in Afghanistan's Helmand province of Afghanistan.

As per reports, all the victims were students.

Last month, a number of blasts were reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. Several Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights, according to TOLOnews.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

