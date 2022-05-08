Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 (ANI): Amid a devastating economic crisis, Afghanistan received USD 32 million in humanitarian assistance on Sunday, the country's central bank informed while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community.

"Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a shipment of humanitarian aid worth 32 million dollars reached Afghanistan on Sunday. The cash aid was delivered to a commercial bank," Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The central bank welcomed "the arrival of currencies into the country through principled and legal means," the report said, adding that the Afghan central bank also called for better relations with its partners in the financial and banking sectors.

Last week, the central bank informed that Afghanistan has received over USD 760 million in cash as humanitarian assistance from the international community in recent times.

The aim of the international aid has been to prevent widespread poverty and food shortages in the country hit by a devastating humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover in August last year.

The Taliban regime has asked the international community to "provide humanitarian assistance in coordination with the institutions of the Islamic Emirate," Tolo News reported.

The United Nations (UN) has been at the forefront of providing cash assistance to Afghanistan by delivering cash to the Afghan Central bank.

Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to create conditions conducive to injecting liquidity into the economy of the crisis-struck country.

He also highlighted the UN's efforts in helping Afghanistan by bringing banknotes amounting to USD 500 million by plane into the country.

Afghanistan is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. (ANI)

