Kabul [Afghanistan], May 22 (ANI): At least three people sustained injuries in a blast that occurred in the vicinity of Police District 10 in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, said the Afghan ministry of interior affairs Spokesperson Abdul Nafe Takor.

The reports of the explosion were confirmed by the CGTN media portal. According to Spokesperson Takor, the explosion happened on the Kabul airport main road wherein three people were injured, including two Taliban members.

This is as per the initial information received by the Ministry. As per him, no further information is available and the investigation is underway, reported the media portal.

Meanwhile, at the time of the blast, a ceremony to mourn the death anniversary of the Islamic Emirate's former leader, Mullah Akhtar Mohamad Mansoor, was being held in the same vicinity.

As per the information at hand, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

