Kabul [Afghanistan], December 16 (ANI): Women on Thursday gathered in large numbers in Kabul to demonstrate against the ongoing economic crisis in the country and for their basic rights, including political participation, local media reported.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that women who protested in Kabul called for "bread, work, freedom, political participation."

Also Read | Existing COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster Shots Enough, No Need To Tweak for Omicron, Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

The women protestors chanted slogans for jobs, food and for their rights to be recognized. They also called on the international community to aid Afghanistan and avert disaster.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15.

Also Read | Pakistan: Four Men Handed Death Penalty for Gang Raping College Student in Punjab.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)