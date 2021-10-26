Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): People in Afghanistan are facing problems due to a rise in the prices of essential goods caused by drought and political turmoil, reported local media.

Residents said the economic downturn and high prices have caused problems as winter approaches and the high price of primary items, including food, in the markets have caused concern, reported TOLOnews.

Abdul Maroof, a shopkeeper here, said: "Domestic production is not enough. The prices are high because goods are imported."

Meanwhile, farmers also drew attention towards a serious decrease in yield compared to past years due to the recent drought.

Stressing that this year's drought is more severe than previous years, farmers emphasised that the wells which were used to irrigate the farmlands have dried up.

"Five years ago, the situation was good because water flowed from the mountains, now the wells and springs are dried up," said Nasratullah, a farmer.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) meanwhile said that Afghanistan is an importing country, and most of its goods are imported from neighbouring countries, reported TOLOnews.

"Wheat and rice are imported from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan. We need these goods because Afghanistan is not a self-sufficient country," said the Taliban's acting MAIL minister Abdulrahman Rashid. (ANI)

