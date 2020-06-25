Johannesburg, Jun 25 (AP) Africa's coronavirus cases have surged to more than 336,000, an increase of nearly 10,000 infections from Wednesday evening.

That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Has Decided to Re-Open Gyms and Salons Within a Week, Says State Minister Aslam Sheikh: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

The jump is largely due to South Africa announcing its largest daily number of new cases: 5,688.

The Africa CDC chief says the pandemic on the 54-nation continent “is picking up speed very quickly” while shortages of testing materials and medical equipment remain severe in many countries.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | 69 Additional Superintendents of Police Transferred From Their Posts: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

More than 4 million tests for the virus have been conducted on the continent of 1.3 billion people, far short of the ideal.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has more than 22,000 cases amid concerns that many infections there and elsewhere might not be recorded.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)