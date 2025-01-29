New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday announced that it will resume its non-stop services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from March 2 onwards, the airline said in a statement.

"Air India will operate 5x weekly to Tel Aviv, using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that offers 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious, cushioned seats in Economy Class," the statement added.

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are open on all channels, including Air India's website, mobile app, and through travel agents. Air India's decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, it said.

The airlines had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli on October 7, 2023.

The service was briefly resumed in March 2024 but in August it was again suspended amid tensions between Israel and Iran. (ANI)

