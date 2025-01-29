Juba, January 29: An official says at least 18 people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan. The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots, said Gatwech Bipal, the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, where the crash happened earlier on Wednesday. Sudan Plane Crash: 18 Killed After Aircraft Carrying 21 Crashes in Unity State, Says Report (See Pics).

Small Plane Crashes in Remote Part of South Sudan

At least 18 people were killed and two others injured when a plane crashed in Unity State’s Rubkona County. The aircraft, which was traveling from the Unity oil fields to Juba, went down shortly after takeoff at 10:30AM.#SouthSudan #SSOX #SSOT pic.twitter.com/xfcMBFbQFw — Tor Madira Machier (@TorMadira) January 29, 2025

An aircraft carrying 21 people crashed in Unity State, South Sudan, after departing from an oilfield in the northern state ✅In Alaska, an F-35 has crashed pic.twitter.com/tqtIsSudNr — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) January 29, 2025

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims. Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

