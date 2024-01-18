Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday and said that the airstrikes in Balochistan have caused serious damage to bilateral ties between the two countries, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

"Expressing Pakistan's unreserved condemnation of the attack, the Foreign Minister added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act," Foreign Minister Jilani said.

The Pakistani foreign minister also underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory on Tuesday was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

As per the official statement, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, today.

Accused of giving shelter to terrorist groups, Foreign Minister Jilani stressed that "Terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat this menace. He also underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability. No country in the region should tread this perilous path."

Earlier, Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles inside Pakistan territory on late hours of Tuesday.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences. It further said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," Baloch said, adding that Islamabad had conveyed the message to the Iranian government," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organisation by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, Al Arabiya News reported.

Sistan-Balochistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers, Al Arabiya News reported.

Dawn news reported that last month, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack overnight on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, while visiting the site, had urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist groups from establishing bases within its borders.

The attacks in Pakistan were carried out a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into Iraq's Kurdistan region at what it called an Israeli "spy headquarters" and at alleged ISIS-linked targets in Syria, the report said. (ANI)

