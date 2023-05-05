Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) participated in the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman (ATDD).

The move is part of ACCI's efforts to establish a global economic network that supports business development, expansion, and promotion of Ajman as an ideal investment destination.

According to Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at the Ajman Chamber, the participation aims to promote the tourism sector in Ajman and highlight the emirate's efforts to increase and diversify sustainable development projects in line with the UAE's goals for the Year of Sustainability and preparation for hosting the World Climate Conference "COP 28".

Al Janahi also emphasised the remarkable growth of the tourism sector in Ajman, which has increased the contribution of the emirate's gross product. The number of tourism establishments in Ajman increased by about 26pc in 2022 compared to 2021, while the number of tourists visiting the emirate also showed a steady increase.

Jamila Kajoor Alnuaimi, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Department, emphasised the Ajman Chamber's commitment to diversifying its participation in international exhibitions to promote investment opportunities in various sectors and strengthen international partnerships.

The Ajman Chamber pavilion at the exhibition showcased investment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors and highlighted the advantages of investing in Ajman's economy. (ANI/WAM)

