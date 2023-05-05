Mumbai, May 05: The first rule prohibiting the unauthorised capturing of sexually explicit pictures or recordings of others is being introduced in Japan. The activities like upskirting and covertly photographing sexual activities would be forbidden under the ‘photo voyeurism’ ban.

To tighten down on those who take covert photos, a measure has been introduced to the Japanese Diet, the country's national legislature. Various reports claim that this would make it unlawful to take voyeuristic photos that are sexually exploitative. Upskirting and covert recording of such behaviours are prohibited in the ‘photo voyeurism’ bill. Rishi Sunak-Led UK Government Amends Online Safety Bill, People Sharing Deepfakes To Be Put Behind Bars.

About the Sex Crime Reform

The revamp of Japan's sex crime legislation will include the amendments, which will be enacted in June. According to the BBC, they expressly forbid the capturing, sharing, and/or ownership of pictures of someone's genitalia without that person's permission.

It also make it illegal to take pictures of someone being forced into sexual postures without their consent, while the violators might get a fine of up to 3 million Japanese yen or a sentence of up to three years in jail. The law has brought attention to upskirting, a sexual infraction that is all too widespread yet frequently ignored.

What is upskirting?

Upskirting is when you take a sexually explicit picture or video of someone when they aren't looking without their consent. Since it frequently targets women, the term "upskirting" refers to going up someone's skirt.

Such a crime typically occurs in crowded public spaces, such as on public transportation, in bars, and in nightclubs, where it is hard to identify the offender.

Which Countries Have Laws Against Upskirting?

Upskirting carries a two-year jail sentence in the United Kingdom, while "indecent filming" of another person is illegal in South Australia under part 5A of the state's Summary Offences Act. Without the subject's permission, it is illegal in New South Wales to record another person's "private parts" for the purposes of "sexual arousal or sexual gratification." Revenge Porn and Upskirting to be Illegal in Ireland in New Legislation.

Although there is no specific law against upskirting in India, offenders have been detained. A 34-year-old Indian lawyer was detained in Delhi in 2015 for filming and taking pictures of ladies wearing upskirts while using a camera attached to his shoe.

