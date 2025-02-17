Ajman [UAE], February 17 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Department of Tourism Development commenced a promotional tour of the United Kingdom yesterday.

The tour, which will conclude on February 21, aims to strengthen the emirate's profile as a premier tourist destination by showcasing its distinctive attractions, comprehensive services and facilities, and diverse range of tourism products.

This tour is part of the department's efforts to strengthen ties with tourism sector representatives in the UK and to introduce the outstanding tourism offerings of the emirate.

The promotional tour will cover several prominent UK cities, including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Reading, and London where the department's delegation will visit to build relationships with local partners and explore opportunities for collaboration in the tourism sector.

The meetings will focus on exploring joint cooperation opportunities, establishing promising strategic partnerships, and informing tour operators about the experiences and services featured in Ajman's promotional plans to attract tourists from the UK and European markets.

Commenting on the tour, Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said, "Through this tour, we aim to raise awareness about Ajman as an attractive tourist destination, while exploring new opportunities for fruitful collaboration and knowledge exchange."

He added, "We seek to sign strategic agreements and partnerships with tourism representatives in the UK to attract more tourists and visitors to Ajman, in line with our efforts to establish Ajman as a growing tourism destination in the European market."

The UK market plays a vital role in boosting tourism in Ajman, ranking among the top ten source markets for the emirate. In 2024, the number of visitors from the UK to Ajman recorded a notable increase of 9 per cent, while the average length of stay grew by 36 per cent compared to the previous year.

The steady growth in British tourist arrivals reflects Ajman's rising appeal as a preferred destination for travellers from the UK.

Ajman offers a unique tourism experience, combining pristine beaches, breath-taking natural landscapes, and rich historical landmarks. The emirate is also home to a selection of high-end hotels that cater to various visitor preferences.

Leading hotels from Ajman and Emirates Airline are also participating in the tour. (ANI/WAM)

