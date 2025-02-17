Paris, February 17: In a shocking case from France, a 23-year-old man identified as Owen L has confessed to the murder of 11-year-old Louise Lasalle, allegedly driven by rage after losing a game of Fortnite. The tragic incident occurred earlier this month, with Louise's body discovered just 12 hours after her parents reported her missing.

According to prosecutor Gregoire Dulin, Owen L became enraged during an online argument while playing Fortnite, the People reported. Seeking to calm down, he left his home, intending to rob or extort someone. He encountered Louise, who was last seen walking home from school on February 7. Luring her into the woods under the pretence of searching for a lost item, he threatened her with a knife. When she screamed, he panicked and fatally stabbed her. France Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed 50 Times, Burned Alive in Drug-Related Violence in Marseille.

Louise's mobile phone was found beside her body, and authorities confirmed there was no evidence of sexual assault. Investigators also discovered male DNA on her hands, linking Owen L to the crime. Reports indicate he had previously attempted to lure another girl into the woods but was unsuccessful. US Horror: One-Year-Old Boy Suffers Brain Damage, Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Being Assaulted by Mother's Boyfriend.

After the murder, Owen L allegedly confessed to his girlfriend that he had "done something serious" before disposing of the murder weapon and cleaning his clothes. His girlfriend, 24, has since been charged with failing to report the crime. Owen L, who has a history of petty offences and violent behaviour, lived with his parents. His older sister had previously filed a police complaint against him for aggression.

