New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has welcomed the progress made at the Alaska Summit between the United States and Russia, highlighting India's position of dialogue and diplomacy being the way forward as the world looks to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson said that India welcomes the Summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: 70% of Indian Exports to US Now Face 50% Tariff, Says ICRIER, Suggests Negotiation and Trade Diversification.

It said that the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," the statement said.

Also Read | 'Will Meet Donald Trump on August 18', Announces Volodymyr Zelensky After US President Meets Vladimir Putin in Alaska for Ceasefire in Ukraine.

"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," it added.

India has time and again emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for peace, when he emphasised "this is not an era of war", during the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022 in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been echoed time and again. From the high tables to the various global joint statements, India's message for peace has been welcomed across the world.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and Russia concluded the much-anticipated Alaska Summit Meeting aimed at bringing peace to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President called it a "great and very successful day in Alaska" and highlighted that the best way to go forward would be through a "peace agreement". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)