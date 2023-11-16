Khan Younis, Nov 16 (AP) The Palestinian telecoms provider Paltel says all communication services across Gaza are down due to a lack of fuel, cutting off the besieged territory from the outside world.

Paltel said on Thursday that landline connections, the mobile network and internet connections in Gaza have all dropped. (AP)

Also Read | Pedro Sanchez Wins Reelection as Spain’s Prime Minister Amidst Controversial Amnesty Deal.

Also Read | ‘Go Home Indian’: Sikh Restaurant Owner Racially Targeted in Australia, Car Smeared With Dog Excrement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)