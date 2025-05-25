Kinshasa [Congo], May 25 (ANI): As part of India's global diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met V Venkataraman, Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In response to Pakistan's false narrative following India's precision counter-terror operations under Operation Sindoor, India has launched a global diplomatic outreach involving seven multi-party delegations visiting 32 key countries.

The all-party delegation led by Shinde reached Kinshasa, Congo, on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said, "The message against terrorism is to be given to the entire world. The purpose of the delegation is that we have been suffering from terrorism for 4 decades, but now, we have the policy of zero tolerance towards it."

"After Pahalgam, we waited for 15 days for Pakistan to take some action against terrorists, but they didn't, and then we targeted their terrorist camps on May 7," he said.

UML MP ET Mohammed Basheer also echoed the same sentiment and said, "We should expose Pakistan in front of the world. We have given a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. We carried it out in a wonderful manner, and we are proud of our soldiers."

"At the same time, we also maintained decency. We did not cause any harm or trouble to the civilians, but Pakistan targeted the civilians. We are bound to expose that also," he added.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The Indian Embassy in Congo welcomed the delegation and shared a message on X, "A warm welcome to the All-Party Indian Parliamentary delegation, led by @DrSEShinde, to the DR Congo. Delegation is carrying India's strong message against terrorism to the world! Ambassador V. Venkataraman received the delegation."

The all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde on Saturday concluded its visit to the UAE.

A statement by the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that the visit strengthened India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The All-party delegation led by Eknath Shinde successfully concludes its highly productive visit to the UAE, further strengthening India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Shinde thanked the UAE leadership for their support to India in the wake of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"As we conclude our visit to the United Arab Emirates, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership for their warm hospitality and unwavering support to India in the global fight against terrorism. The Indian community--our finest ambassadors--shared their anguish over cross-border extremism and welcomed the firm, principled stand of the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shinde said.

Earlier on Friday, he reiterated India's 'zero-tolerance' stance on terrorism and said that the country is one that retaliates with restraint.

Addressing the press, Shinde said, "Our message is very clear that we won't tolerate terrorism, and if times demand, we will take even stricter steps against terrorism. Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together - this is an apt message. It is only when Pakistan stops terrorism that we can initiate talks. We are the country that retaliates with restraint."

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

