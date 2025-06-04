New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The all-party delegation (Group 4) led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, has returned to India on Wednesday after completing its diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation comprised of BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde who led the delegation said, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for trusting us and sending our delegation to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone. We have received a positive response from every country. In Sierra Leone and Liberia, a moment of silence was also observed against terrorism and the terror attack on India on 22 April. Our delegation successfully delivered the message of 'zero tolerance against terrorism'... Even the Democratic Republic of Congo said they will observe a moment of silence in the coming time."

Senior politician Mohammed Basheer, who was also a part of the delegation said, "I am happy to say that the assignment given to us was wonderfully completed and we are fully satisfied with it. Wherever we went, we exposed Pakistan and showcased India's unity against terrorism. Our delegation's leader Shrikant Shinde was very cordial, coordinated the entire thing, and performed well. We feel that we did our work marvelously. The purpose of the delegations was served."

Delegation member Manan Kumar Mishra said, "We have fully achieved our delegation's purpose. You would not believe the solidarity that the UAE, an Islamic country, showed India. In two Parliaments (Sierra Leone and Liberia), a moment of silence was observed for the departed souls of the Pahalgam attack. In Liberia, our delegation got to address the parliamentarians in the Upper House, the Senate... We have been able to convey that Pakistan is a terrorist country. It is a breeding ground for terrorists, that dispatches terrorists to India and the rest of the World."

Operation Sindoor outreach is a diplomatic initiative, involving seven multi-party delegations to various friendly nations to counter disinformation and reinforce India's stance on terrorism.

The delegations sent by India aimed to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. (ANI)

