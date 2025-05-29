Bogota, May 29 (PTI) An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Colombia on Thursday to convey India's strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

India's Ambassador to Colombia Vanlalhuma warmly welcomed the delegation, marking the start of a meaningful engagement to convey India's resolute stance against terrorism, the Embassy of India in Colombia said in a post on X.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualties Reported.

During the course of their stay in Bogota, the delegation will be interacting with the Members of Congress, Ministers and other key interlocutors in think tanks and media.

The group is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Also Read | South Korea Plane Crash: 4 Dead As Navy P-3 Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's Southern Region (See Pics and Videos).

The delegation, which arrived here from Panama, includes Sarfraz Ahmad (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

In Panama City, the delegation met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos on Wednesday.

"The President graciously expressed his understanding and support for India's fight against terrorism," Tharoor said in a post on X.

The president noted "India's security concerns and was absolutely clear that terrorism has no place in today's world while supporting India's stand," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, one of the delegation members, said on X.

The delegation also met Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, Vice-Minister Carlos Hoyos and several of their colleagues.

"The message from Panama Government is loud and clear: Zero Tolerance For Terrorism," the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica said in a post on X.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)