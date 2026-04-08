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Washington DC [US], April 8 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, welcomed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Washington DC, emphasising the visit as a key opportunity to review and deepen the comprehensive India-US partnership.

The discussions are expected to cover critical areas, including trade, defence, technology, and evolving regional and global developments, reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations.

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In a post on X, Kwatra wrote, "Welcomed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Washington, D.C."

"His visit offers an opportunity to review with our US partners the full breadth of the India-U.S. partnership, and to advance discussions across key pillars of our bilateral agenda - including trade, defence, technology, and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments," he said.

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Earlier, in an official statement, the MEA said that the Foreign Secretary's visit to Washington DC would, "provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-U.S. bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas."

It underlined that the visit of FS Misri follows the visit by EAM S Jaishankar to Washington DC earlier in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is also present in the United States.

Meanwhile, Misri's visit comes at a crucial time as the US accepts Iran's ten-point plan.

US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)