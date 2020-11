Vatican City, Nov 22 (AP) With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023.

Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica involving young people gearing up for the next World Youth Day, which draws huge crowds of Catholics from around the globe.

Also Read | Pakistan Opposition Alliance PDM to Hold Anti-Govt Rally Despite Permission Row: Report.

When Francis attended the last such event in Panama in 2019, organisers announced that the next jamboree would be held in Lisbon in 2022. But pandemic concerns postponed the event to August 2023.

Francis applauded after youths from Panama symbolically slid across the basilica's floor a towering wooden cross to counterparts from Portugal as part of preparations for Lisbon.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Showed ‘Very High’ Effectiveness in Phase 3 Trial, Says Russian Health Official.

"This is an important step in the pilgrimage that will lead us to Lisbon in 2023," the pope told the young people, several wearing hoodies or T-shirts emblazoned with the event's icon.

No foreign trips are currently scheduled for Francis, who last travelled overseas in November 2019 on a pilgrimage to Thailand and Japan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)