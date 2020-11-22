Moscow, November 22: Sputnik V, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), showed "very high" effectiveness in phase 3 trial, a Russian health ministry official has said. "Phase 3, which is currently underway, shows that the effectiveness is very, very high," Elena Baibarina, who heads Russian Health Ministry's department for medical help to children, told Sputnik News on Friday. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Russia and other countries. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: Russia's Vaccine Caused No Side Effects in 85% Patients, Says Developer.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The clinical trials have demonstrated that the vaccine's efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Besides, side effects were reportedly seen in about 15 percent of the vaccinated. Sputnik V Vaccine is 92% Effective Against Coronavius, Claims Russia.

Sputnik V is a two-component treatment based on the human adenovirus, which, according to scientists, makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia has registered a second vaccine and working to develop the third one. Named EpiVacCorona, the second vaccine against coronavirus is developed by the Vector Centre. Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that it was necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country. He had emphasised that vaccination of Russians against coronavirus was the top priority and is more important than the export of vaccines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).