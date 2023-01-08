Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday interacted with the Indian diaspora from Mauritius and Qatar during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"At the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Union Minister @ianuragthakur interacted with the Indian diaspora from Mauritius," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

The three-day 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held on the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

"The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) is another opportunity to build bonds of friendship, mentorship and camaraderie that are forged when we directly interact with and learn from our diaspora towards a shared future," the Union Sports Minister tweeted.

Thakur in another tweet wrote that he is happy to state that the Modi government has changed the approach and attitude towards India's diaspora.

"The honour and respect that our diaspora deserve is reflected through numerous initiatives and the importance we give towards ensuring engagements during our official visits," Thakur tweeted.

He said PBD is as much about your story as the story of rising India. It is a moment to reconnect and re-imagine new possibilities and it is a network to drive change, discover new ties and develop new ideas.

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday heaped praise on the Indian community living abroad, saying that it is the largest and most talented diaspora in the world.

In the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Jaishankar said what is perhaps unique about the Indian community is the intensity of the bonding which is promoted by conventions like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, which is underway in the city of Indore.

"...India has the largest diaspora in the world and many would say, the most talented. But what is perhaps unique about us is the intensity of the bonding between the community abroad and the motherland," the minister said while addressing the young delegates from India and abroad.

"And that is a two-way street which is promoted particularly by activities like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas," he added.

Minister Jaishankar made these remarks in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Australian Parlimentrain Zaneta Mascarenhas.

Delivering the inaugural address, Jaishankar stressed that this relationship with the Indian diaspora was very much in evidence amidst the challenges of the COVID pandemic. "On its part, the Government of India undertook the Vande Bharat Mission and the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which were focused significantly on our diaspora-centred partners," he said. (ANI)

