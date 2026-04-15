Tehran [Iran], April 15 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday strongly hit back at what he described as external pressure and military aggression against Iran, asserting that any attempt to impose force on the Islamic Republic would ultimately fail amid a fragile ceasefire and diplomatic engagements to secure a complete halt to hostilities in West Asia.

According to Iranian state media ISNA, Pezeshkian emphasised that Iran remains committed to constructive dialogue but will not yield to coercion, as reports suggest a possible second round of talks between Washington and Tehran after the first round of talks ended in a stalemate in Islamabad.

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"We emphasise constructive dialogue, but will not be forced to surrender. Any attempt to impose will or force Iran to surrender is doomed to failure, and the people will never accept such an approach. Iran is not seeking war," he said, as quoted by ISNA.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions following a US-imposed blockade targeting Iranian ports, further escalating the already strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

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Pezeshkian also questioned the legality and morality of recent actions against Iran by the US and Israeli forces, raising concerns over the attacks impacting civilian infrastructure.

"With what authorisation and for what crime was the attack on our country carried out?" he asked, adding, "What justification does targeting civilians, elites, children, and destroying vital centres--including schools and hospitals--have within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles?" as quoted by ISNA.

The Iranian President reiterated that while the country seeks peace and diplomatic engagement, it will firmly resist any form of external aggression or pressure that undermines its sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a full blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that within just 36 hours of initiating the blockade, US forces had effectively stopped all maritime trade flowing in and out of Iran.

"A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," the statement read.

CENTCOM revealed that more than 10,000 US personnel, including Sailors, Marines, and airmen, alongside over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, are involved in the blockade operation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)