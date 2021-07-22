New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, who is on a visit to India, on Thursday said that any tourist with a negative COVID-19 PCR test can visit the Maldives.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shahid while responding to a question on the current situation of tourism said, "We are ready to receive everyone in the Maldives, we have very strict health protocols in place. Any tourist who comes to the Maldives with a PCR test can come into the Maldives, they escorted to the islands under these strict protocols, guidelines."

The Maldives has given priority, highest priority to make the tourists feel at home. As a result of this policy, 98 per cent of those who are working in the tourist resorts are now vaccinated with two doses, Maldives Foreign Minister said.

He added, "So, tourists, our guests can be in the resorts with the comfort that the people who are serving them, the people with who they come in contact, people fully vaccinated."

Earlier, in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, several countries imposed travel restrictions on Indian travellers, including the Maldives.

However, last month, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, Maldives resumed visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15.

This is Abdullah Shahid's first visit to any country after being elected president of the UNGA on June 7. (ANI)

