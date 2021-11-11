Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): The Arabic edition of '100 Great Indian Poems', edited by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. and published by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, was launched at the Sharjah International Book Fair in UAE on Wednesday.

The book includes poems from 28 Indian languages spanning over three thousand years of Indian poetry.

Earlier it has been translated and published into Italian as 100 Grandi Poeme Indiane by Edizioni Efesto, Rome, into Spanish titled 'Cien Grandes Poemas de la India' by the National Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, (UNAL) Monterrey, Mexico, into Portuguese, titled '100 Grandes Poemas da India', published by the University of Sao Paulo and into Malagasy as 'Tononkalo Indianana 100 Tsara Indrindra' by Tsipika editions.

On the publication of the anthology, Abhay K. said that the Arabic edition of the book would act as a cultural and literary bridge between India and the Arab world.

The book has been translated and published into Arabic by Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Director of content and publishing at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage that translated the book as part of collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Minni Bounama said that the book has been translated to introduce to the Arab world the Indian poetic heritage.

"We translated this book to introduce (to the Arab world) the Indian poetic heritage and to enhance the cooperation and cultural ties between the UAE and India," the director said.

100 Great Indian poems have also been translated into Irish, Nepali, French and Russian and are likely to be published soon.

Abhay K. is the author of nine poetry collections including The Magic of Madagascar, The Alphabets of Latin America. His poems have appeared in over 100 literary magazines including Poetry Salzburg Review, Asia Literary Review among others. (ANI)

