Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour, and on his arrival, he was met by jubilant members of the Indian diaspora.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi saw a beautiful traditional Indian dance performance.

He was greeted by an exuberant Indian diaspora, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi-Modi'.

PM Modi also interacted and spoke to the community members.

Akhilesh Verma, a member of the Indian diaspora, told ANI, "It was a very good feeling meeting PM Modi. We are very happy to see him here in Argentina. We want the relationship between the two countries, whether commercial and cultural to grow significantly and both the countries prosper".

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years.

In a post on X, he said, "Celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations. PM Narendra Modi has landed in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina on an Official Visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival at the airport. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years, marking a new chapter in India Argentina ties."

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared the various aspects of India-Argentina ties.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

