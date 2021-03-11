Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 7,693 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 2,169,694, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also reported 107 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 53,359.

The province of Buenos Aires, which has registered 906,362 cases so far, remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Argentina, 1,864,536 doses have been administered, and 352,869 people have received two doses, according to the ministry.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

