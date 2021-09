Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentine President Alberto Fernandez swore in new cabinet ministers on Monday during a ceremony at the Bicentennial Museum at Government House.

Fernandez thanked the outgoing ministers for their service, saying the renewal of the cabinet aims to respond to a part of the Argentine electorate that has evidently been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has not recovered.

The governor of northwest Tucuman province, Juan Manzur, was appointed Cabinet chief, with Santiago Cafiero leaving that position to serve as minister of foreign affairs and worship.

In addition, the president appointed Anibal Fernandez as minister of security, Julian Dominguez as minister of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and Jaime Perzyck as minister of education.

Daniel Filmus took over as minister of science and technology, while Juan Ross was appointed as the new secretary of communication and press.

The cabinet reshuffle came in the wake of the September 12 primary elections, in which the ruling coalition Everybody's Front (Frente de Todos) was defeated in 17 of the country's 24 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)

