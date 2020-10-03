Yerevan [Armenia], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Armenian Defense Ministry urged the media on Saturday to stop broadcasting the Nagorno-Karabakh events live, citing risks to the military operations and civilian lives.

"Despite our numerous calls, there are still cases of media representatives covering events live both on the contact line, areas where the hostilities are taking place, and in the settlements of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], including its capital -- Stepanakert," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Yerevan, live coverage is a direct threat to the Armenian army and civilians.

"This jeopardizes the actions of the Armenian units, adjusting the enemy's fire, and helps to target the civilian population," the statement read.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently approached a brink of a full-fledged war over the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting between the two neighbors has escalated over the past week, as Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides are reporting casualties. (ANI/Sputnik)

