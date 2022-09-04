Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande arrived in Nepal on Sunday to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Taking to Twitter, the Nepal Army spokesperson said that General Manoj Pande arrived in Nepal for his official visit.

Earlier, the Indian Army tweeted, "General Manoj Pande #COAS proceeded on a four-day visit to #Nepal. The visit will provide an opportunity to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

This is Pande's first visit to Nepal as Chief of Army Staff (COAS). During his visit, the Army Chief will call on the President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepalese Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma, apart from meeting with the country's senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Nepal defence relations.

Continuing a tradition of friendship between both armies, the Indian Army Chief will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on September 5, 2022, in a ceremony at Sital Nivas, the official residence of the President of Nepal.

The COAS is scheduled to visit Nepal Army HQ where he will pay homage to the fallen soldiers and have interactions with the senior leadership of the Nepalese Army. During his visit, the COAS will also interact with the student officers and faculty of the Nepal Army Command and Staff College Shivpuri.

The COAS is also scheduled to call on the Prime Minster of Nepal on September 6, 2022.

