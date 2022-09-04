Damascus, September 4: A Syrian military chopper crashed Sunday in the central province of Hama, killing its crew, said the Syrian army.

The aircraft fell down on a training mission due to malfunction, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the army statement. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Baraum Area of Gurez Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

No more details were given, including the number of the crew.

