New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the United Nations Triangular Cooperation Conference (UNTCC) 2025, reaffirming the strong defence partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, "On the sidelines of the #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS met with Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces, Kazakhstan. The meeting reaffirmed the enduring defence partnership between the two nations, with a focus on training cooperation, capacity building and continued engagement for regional peace and stability."

The interaction between the Army Chiefs took place as India hosted the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave on October 14, where military leaders from across the globe came together to share perspectives on the evolving global security landscape and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in advancing the mission of world peace.

During the Conclave, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, highlighted how the United Nations has evolved over time to meet new challenges.

Lacroix underscored, "To be prepared for the future, we must be prepared today. The challenges ahead are real and so is our capacity to meet them if we stay united in purpose, pragmatic in action and unwavering in our commitment to peace."

In his remarks, he added, "Collectively we have been able to adapt to the expectations and requests depending on the diversity of crises, but we have to be ready." He further noted that with growing collective experience, countries can continue to adapt to emerging needs.

Adding to the discussion, Brig Gen Manoa Driuvakamaka Gadai, Commander Joint Task Force Command, Fiji, spoke about the changing nature of peacekeeping operations. He said, "The UN Peacekeeping missions we operate in are complex, asymmetrical and politically volatile. Yet the mandates, the authorities, and the equipment we are given remain less effective." He further emphasised that "peace is not maintained by politics but by people."

Echoing similar concerns, Gen Alemshet Degife, Commander-in-Chief, Land Force, Ethiopia, drew attention to the growing security threats across the world. He said, "The contemporary global security environment is increasingly complex and dynamic. Challenges such as asymmetric warfare, terrorism, violent extremism, cyber threats, regional instability and humanitarian crisis demand not only courage and professionalism, but also enhanced collaboration and unity of purpose among troop contributing countries."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the gathering, reiterating India's unwavering commitment to upholding the "rules-based order" even as some nations "violate and undermine" international norms.

He stated, "Nations realised that for development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family."

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, in his address at the Conclave on Tuesday, echoed this sentiment. He said, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam -- the world is one family -- and that of Vishwa Bandhu -- India as a friend to all."

New Delhi is hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.

The conclave aims to reinforce the collective commitment to global peace and security. Deliberations during the Conclave will focus on strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices; leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective and future-ready; promoting inclusivity and equity by advocating a greater voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making structures; and showcasing India as a collaborative and trusted partner committed to building capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

