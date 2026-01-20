Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): The foundation stone has been laid for the construction of Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Cultural Centre in the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

The construction of the mosque is in implementation of an agreement signed between the UAE and Chad in April 2025 and will be carried out by the UAE Aid Agency in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation of Chad.

The initiative for the building of the mosque followed from the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The stone-laying ceremony was attended by Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to Chad and Eid Saeed Al Ketbi, Director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, in addition to the following senior officials from the Government of Chad: Khater Issa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Khater Arja, Special Advisor to the President, and Ahmadou Ibrahim Ahmad, Plenipotentiary Ambassador at the Presidency.

Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to Chad, affirmed that the UAE continues the deeply rooted humanitarian legacy established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, through joint international development efforts and the provision of assistance to communities around the world. "This reflects the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to implement diverse development projects across social, economic, cultural, and infrastructure sectors, in alignment with local needs and the priorities of the Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stated, "The construction of Sheikh Zayed Mosque and the Cultural Centre in N'Djamena reflects the UAE's generous approach to development and service of humanity at large and is done under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The project aims to meet the needs of people, develop communities, and enrich civilisational and cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange."

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque is being constructed on an area of approximately 5,000 square metres and will accommodate 10,000 worshippers, with 5,000 worshippers inside the mosque and 5,000 in the courtyard and surrounding areas. The mosque will include a public library and a religious school for teaching the Holy Quran and Islamic studies.

The Cultural Centre will be built on a dedicated land area of 2,000 square metres and will include 16 classrooms, administrative offices, and multi-purpose halls for lectures, workshops, and cultural activities, in addition to a library. The centre's activities will focus on Iftar programmes, distribution of sacrificial meat, training courses, and joint Emirati-Chadian national events and cultural initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

