London, Nov 22 (PTI) Countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been invited to attend the UK-hosted G7 Foreign Ministers meeting next month, described by the British government on Monday as a sign of the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt.

Among the ASEAN Foreign Ministers due to attend the G7 meeting in Liverpool between December 10 and 12 are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Also Read | India-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Now on UK’s Approved Travel List.

This attendance builds on the May G7 meeting, which included representatives from India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

“The meeting of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool next month is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city to the world, highlighting the best of British culture, commerce and creativity,” said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Also Read | The Stunning Edwina Mountbatten Had at Least 18 Lovers: Report.

“I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people. I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength,” she said.

The UK holds the G7 Presidency in 2021 and next month will mark the second in-person gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers this year, following May's meeting in London.

Truss will welcome counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union over the three days.

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers will discuss a range of global issues, including economic resilience post-COVID, global health and human rights.

On the choice of Liverpool as the venue, the government said it was chosen due to its history as an iconic port city with a global outlook, strong ties around the world, and a thriving cultural, musical and sporting heritage.

The minister also referenced the terrorist attack outside a women's hospital in the city last month which ended in the terror suspect's killing.

“I was deeply saddened by the awful attack in Liverpool this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities,” said Truss.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, added: “Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this global event on behalf of the UK government.

“We are a fitting choice given our cultural significance, musical importance and sporting greatness which attracts visitors from around the world, as well as our scientific and architectural innovation.”

The Museum of Liverpool, on the city's famous waterfront, will be the main location for the talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)