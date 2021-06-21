New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Ashok Kumar, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Djibouti, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Zambia, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Kumar is a 1998 batch Indian Foreign Services officer. He also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry and was appointed Ambassador of India to the Republic of Djibouti on December 19, 2018.

He is expected to take up the assignment of the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Zambia shortly. (ANI)

