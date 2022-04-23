Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): There is an active shooting underway near several foreign embassies in northwest Washington, DC, local media reported on Friday (local time).

"MPD is responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least 2 shooting victims. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow," DC Police Department tweeted.

Washington's Metropolitan Police spokesperson said at least 3 people were shot.

"We're responding to reports of shots fired... there have been three victims shot. We have two males and one female. I do not know their ages or conditions," he told Sputnik.

The story is still developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)

