Azusa (Calif.), Mar 20 (AP) At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff's Department helicopter reportedly crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people, and they were taken to a trauma center, authorities told KNBC.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa. (AP)

