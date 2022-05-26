Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], May 26 (ANI): At least 50 people of Madjoari in eastern Burkina Faso were killed on Wednesday in an armed attack, Xinhua News Agency quoting East Region governor Hubert Yameogo reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, at least 12 people, including 10 army auxiliaries, were also killed in an ambush attack by unidentified armed men in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, local security sources told Xinhua.

A food convoy escorted by a team of army auxiliaries was the target of an armed attack on the Dori-Gorgadji road Saturday morning, during which 10 army auxiliaries and two civilians were killed, media reports said. (ANI)

