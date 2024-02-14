By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, said on Wednesday that Houthi attacks are a cause for concern and Indian Navy deployments are to contribute towards maintaining maritime security in the region.

"Houthi attacks are a big concern for us, we are deploying to contribute towards maintaining maritime security in the region," the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff said while responding to the ANI question.

He also shared his view on piracy activity in the Arabian Sea region and expressed that it is a cause of major concern for the Indian Navy as movement in the east of the Gulf Coast, Somalia, has flared up again.

"Assessment is that now the international navies, which used to be deployed for anti-piracy, have their attention taken up by some of the activities, the attacks that are being carried on merchant ships in the Red Sea or even in the Gulf of Aden. The assessment is that the piracy because it had become dormant to quite an extent, east of the Gulf Coast, Somalia has flared up again, and possibly the pirates are the people who engage in this kind of activity thought that there will be nobody watching and they can take advantage of the situation. But piracy in the Arabian Sea is a very big concern for the Indian Navy because you might recollect a phenomenal amount of effort by the Indian Navy to push the piracy back to the coasts very close to Somalia," he said.

Vice admiral Sobti also elaborated that Indian Navy has been very proactive in deployment to contain any kind of situation and has positioned its assets both on surface and air to contain piracy.

On Multilateral Naval Exercise- 2024, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti in context of China, said, "A total of 51 countries are participating in this event. All 51 countries have their own relationship with China, so I clearly want to say that our message is not against China. Our message is that if we work unitedly, we can face the challenges of the sea and this is why we want to give a platform to various countries to come together and participate in this."

The naval vice chief termed MILAN 2024 as a major endeavour by the Indian Navy to get friendly foreign countries from across the globe to enter into partnership for a maritime activity.

This year, 51 countries are participating in the event, Of these 15 countries, 15 are sending ships and one aircraft is also joining for the exercise. It has a series of events happening, including an international maritime exposition, a maritime technical exhibition, a city parade, and junior officer interactions are happening.

"Particular focus area will remain the international maritime seminar in which we will invite various people to contribute with their thoughts under various subjects. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be presiding over this event and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the MILAN on 21st February," Vice Naval chief added.

A curtain raiser event for the upcoming Multinational Naval Exercise MILAN 24, was held here in the national capital today.

The event was chaired by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, while Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer Operations at HQENC delivered a brief presentation highlighting the major contours of the Exercise.

From the Indian Navy, nearly 20 ships including aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya and nearly 50 aircraft will participate in the exercise.

Highlights of the Harbour Phase from 19 to 23 Feb include International City Parade, International Maritime Seminar, Maritime Tech Expo, MILAN Village, Subject Matter Expert Exchange and Table Top Exercise.

During the Sea Phase, participating navies will conduct advanced Air Defence, Anti Submarine and Anti Surface Warfare drills. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvres and underway replenishment would also be conducted.

MILAN would be a platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure safety of maritime commerce for growth and prosperity of all.

In addition to building bridges of friendship and strengthening of relationship, Sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable exchange of best practices and will boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges.

In 51 foreign countries, Russia, US, UK, Australia, Japan, Iraq, Brazil set to take part in the multinational exercise.

Canada, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Madagascar, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Spain and Timor Leste will participate for the first time. (ANI)

