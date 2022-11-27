New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The joint military exercise between armies of Australia and India 'Austra Hind-22' will begin at Rajasthan on November 28. The joint military exercise scheduled to take place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan is aimed to build "positive: military ties, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together, the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

Notably, the joint military exercise 'Austra Hind-22" is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 11. The Ministry of Defence noted that it is the first exercise under 'Austra Hind' with the participation of all arms and services contingent from armies of both nations. The Australian army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived in Rajasthan.

"Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate," the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

"The inaugural Edition of Joint Military Exercise between #IndianArmy & #AustralianArmy 'AUSTRAHIND-2022' will be conducted at #Rajasthan from 27 Nov-11 Dec 2022 with focus on #PeaceKeeping Operations under the UN mandate," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) wrote on Twitter.

For the joint exercise with Australia, the Indian Army will be represented by troops from the Dogra regiment. According to Defence Ministry, the 'Austra Hind' will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia. It stated that the joint military exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for carrying out tactical operations at the company and platoon levels for neutralising hostile threats.

According to the Ministry of Defence, training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons, including snipers, surveillance and communication equipment for a high degree of situational awareness as well as casualty management, evacuation and planning logistics have been planned.

During the exercise, the armies of India and Australia will engage in various tasks, including joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills and raiding a hostile target. The Defence Ministry further added, "The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia." (ANI)

