New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, chief of the Royal Australian Navy received the Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Australian Navy officer received the honour in the presence of the Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

In a move to bolster maritime cooperation between Australia and India, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of the Royal Australian Navy embarked a significant five-day visit to India on Tuesday. The visit comes amid increasing efforts from both nations to enhance naval ties and strategic collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in February, HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy on Sunday arrived in Visakhapatnam to take part in the multilateral naval exercise, 'MILAN 2024,' the Eastern Naval Command said.

According to the Eastern Naval Command, the participation of the Australian warship is a reflection of the close maritime partnership between the two countries.

India - Australia have shared a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. India and Australia's partnership is based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region, according to the Ministry of Defence old release.

The two countries have a 2+2 mechanism at the Ministerial level. The 8th DPT reviewed the outcomes of the maiden 2+2 conducted in September 2021. Both sides agreed to early finalization of the hydrography agreement. The two sides also exchanged views on geo-political situation and regional and global issues of shared interest.

Earlier on April 2, the 2nd edition of the high level virtual interaction MAHASAGAR was hosted by the Indian Navy. Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS interacted with Heads of Navies/ Maritime Agencies and Senior Leadership from IOR littorals, Bangladesh, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka & Tanzania.

The Principals exchanged candid views on the ongoing situation in the Western IOR & need for information sharing towards collaborative mitigation of common maritime challenges. (ANI)

