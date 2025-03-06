Canberra [Australia], March 6 (ANI): Australia's Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN hosted Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Canberra on Wednesday. Admiral David Johnston AC Ran welcomed General Chauhan to Australia and expressed Australia's commitment to working closely with India on enhancing interoperability, strengthening people-to-people ties and further cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security.

General Chauhan's visit included meetings with senior Defence leaders, according to the Australian government's statement. During General Chauhan's visit, discussions focused on practical ideas to realise both nations' long-term vision of a defence and security collaboration that enhances collective strength and contributes to the security of two nations. This was the first visit of India's Chief of Defence Staff to Australia. The Australian government called India a "top-tier security partner" for Australia.

Also Read | 'Release All Hostages Now, or It Is OVER for You': Donald Trump Issues 'Last Warning' to Hamas as US Confirms Direct Hostage Talks.

He said, "It was a pleasure to welcome General Chauhan on his first official visit to Canberra. General Chauhan's visit underlines the value of our defence partnership with India."

"We are committed to working closely with our Indian partners to enhance our interoperability, strengthen people-to-people links, and further cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security," he added.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Discusses Indian Foreign Policy, Regional Dynamics in UK.

CDS General Anil Chauhan is on a four-day official visit to Australia from March 4-7, reflecting the deepening ties between two nations in the realm of defence cooperation.

In the statement, the Australian government said, "India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, with both countries committed to working together to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

India and Australia have established a strong tempo of exercises and activities across maritime, land and air domains working through the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as trilateral and quadrilateral partners.

During the visit, General Anil Chauhan and Admiral David Johnston AC RAN laid a wreath at the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

In a statement, the Australian government stated, "The visit advanced cooperation on shared priorities and interoperability, including in maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing, and deployments from each other's territories."

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence noted that the visit underscores the growing engagement between India and Australia.

Ministry of Defence stated, "This visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fosters greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)